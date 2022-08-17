First 4 Figures Reveals New The Legend of Zelda: BOTW Link Statue

First 4 Figures is back at it again, as they unveiled their latest video game statue from the world of Nintendo. This statue comes to us from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as Link mounts his latest steed. It is time to explore Hyrule in style with this group dynamic statue from the First 4 Figures that comes in at a mighty 22.5″ tall. As usual, multiple versions of the statue will be offered with standard, exclusive, and bronze. Each features a set of additional items like the exclusive has a cloaked look and LED functionality. Each version is exploding with fantastic detail, bringing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild right off your Switch. These statues are not at all cheap, with prices varying between $724.99 – $749.99, depending on the version you choose. The Legend of Zelda fans can expect Link to arrive in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are offered right here through the First 4 Figure Shop here as well as here with Sideshow Collectibles if you want to take advantage of that payment plan. Adventure awaits.

"This statue captures the majestic moment of Link on his steed rearing up! His ensemble, which includes his Champion's Tunic and Hylian Trousers has been realistically textured in gorgeous detail, much like his steed and other elements of this intricate statue. Link's items such as the rucksack, Traveler's Shield, and most importantly, his Sheikah Slate, are also included in incredible detail."

"The base has stone symbols engraved along the side and vines wrapping around the stone to give it an ancient and magical look. Light and dark shades were used to create depth to further emphasize the texture. Don't miss your chance to add this Link statue to your The Legend of Zelda collectibles display today!"

The Link on Horseback Statue features:

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild – Link on Horseback resin-painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild

Limited edition numbering and Authentication Card