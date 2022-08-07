First Appearance of Hush at Auction Ahead of Next Batman Movie

Batman #609 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee and Scott Williams is not the first chapter of their legendary Batman collaboration, Hush, it is the second. However, for collectors it can be just as notable, as it features the first appearance of Tommy Elliot, better known as Hush. As well as a cover with Batman, Poison Ivy and Catwoman by Jim Lee. And a copy is currently at Heritage Auctions, slabbed by CGC at 9.8 going under the hammer today and current has bids totalling $61, though odds are it will go higher. And why?

The tie-in website to the most recent Batman movie, rataalada.com, was promoted in the film itself, and rewarded puzzle-solvers with a video of Thomas Wayne's mayoral campaign ad. This included the word HUSH, flickering prominently, across the screen. And suggested to many that Hush might be the topic of the next Batman movie, as and when it arrives.

Thomas Elliot is revealed in this issue as a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne, but one who attempts to murder his parents and inherit their fortune. The plan fails when Thomas Wayne saves' Thomas' mother's life. He plans to ruin the Waynes, including teaming up with the Riddler when he works out that Bruce Wayne is Batman, creating a criminal conspiracy to take him down, his head wrapped in bandages.

The character of Hush also appeared in various forms in the Gotham and Batwoman TV series. but it's always the movies that move the needle…

Batman #609 (DC, 2003) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Tommy Elliot (Hush). Huntress and Poison Ivy appearances. Jim Lee cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $24. CGC census 7/22: 781 in 9.8, 3 higher.

