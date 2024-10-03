Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: DC All-In, nightwing

First Five Pages Of Nightwing #119 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy

Dan Watters and Dexter Soy come to Nightwing #119 for DC All In, and we have the first five pages of that first issue to flick through...

Article Summary Explore the first five pages of Nightwing #119 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy, diving into Bludhaven's chaos.

Nightwing faces a new Harlequin foe with cosmic ties as Bludhaven's gangs unite under bizarre leaders.

Meet quirky crime bosses like Mama Bear and Boss Bludgein forming Bludhaven's crime union.

Nightwing #119 hits shelves on October 23, promising a thrilling new story arc and creative team.

Dan Watters and Dexter Soy come to Nightwing #119 for DC All In, and we have the first five pages of that first issue to flick through…

With cosmic forces seeming claiming Nightwing's soul for themselves… with a Harlequin figure knowing Dick Grayson's history, believing that it makes him his.

Just that recent events seem to be thwarting him. So what is happening in Bludhaven now? It seems that the organised crime groups are re-organising, and looking more and more ridiculous in the process.

Meet Mama Bear and The Teddies, and Boss Bludgein and the Clean Cut Crew.

As well as Dr Probosis and the Flyboiz… is he a butterfly? And Don Dalla and the Blockbuster Gang. Turns out that organised crime in Bludhaven is getting even more organised. Forming a union, in fact. Which comes with union benefits.

Though the benefit of attracting Nightwing might not be the most welcome. Nightwing #119 by Dan Watters and Dexter Soy will be published by DC Comics on the 23rd of October. Dan Watters is best known as one of the White Noise studio formed in London, writer on Destro, Doctor Who, Lucifer, House Of Whispers, Detective Comics, Assassins Creed, Arkham City, Sword Of Azrael, The Shadow, Cowboy Bebop, Loki as well as co-creator of Deep Roots, The Six Fingers, The Seasons Have Teeth, Limbo, Coffin Bound and Home Sick Pilots. Dexter Soy was the artist on Red Hood And The Outlaws, Mortal Kombat X, Deathstroke Inc, Blood Syndicate, Spawn: Gunslinger, Uncanny X-Force, Batman And The Outsiders, Suicide Squad, Captain Marvel, and Army Of Two. Here's the October solicit…

NIGHTWING #119 CVR A DEXTER SOY

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

A BRAND-NEW NIGHTWING ARC STARTS HERE, WITH AN ALL-NEW CREATIVE TEAM! Bludhaven has erupted in violence as rival gangs vie to fill the power vacuum left by Nightwing's cleanup of corrupt officials. But is an outside force turning the gangs against each other, escalating the violence in Bludhaven toward even more sinister ends? To find out, Nightwing must do the unthinkable–no matter the cost. Don't miss the start of this groundbreaking new arc that will redefine what it means to be a hero. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!