First Look At Baldemar Rivas' Art For New Robins Series From DC Comics

Robins was announced at the winner of DC's Round Robin Competition, and will be a new series launching in November from Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas. And we get a look at Rivas' work in progress on the series below. Robins #1 will be available first to those Americans with the DC Universe App on the 26th of October and then in print on the 16th of November, a comic that promises it

peels back the domino mask on the realities and costs of being a Robin. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together in the world's most specific support group to finally talk about whether being a Robin was a good idea… but they can't even do that without being ambushed. As an unknown assailant claims to have been the first Robin, the flock of Robins must figure out who she is, and what it means to be a Robin.

DC Comics also plans to highlight a variety of different Robins on the covers, specifically Babs Tarr's cardtock cover…

ROBINS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The five heroes to have donned the Robin cape and mask find themselves at a crossroads in their lives. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together to discuss the big thing that binds them together: Was being Robin, and Batman's sidekick, the best choice they could've made? But before they can get to the heart of the matter, they're ambushed by an unknown assailant with a bone to pick with them. She claims to have been the first Robin, and she's out to prove Batman should've never trained any of them. Winner of DC's Round Robin tournament, as chosen by you, the readers!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021