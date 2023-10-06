Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: G.O.D.S., gods, jonathan hickman, Valerio Schiti

First Look At Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. #2

G.O.D.S #2 "The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money."

Bleeding Cool's Top Ten Bestseller List had G.O.D.S. #1 as the third bestselling comic book of the week, but also bringing in more money than any other book this week courtesy of its ten-dollar cover price. After laying out the look of a new slice of the Marvel Universe, we now get a look at the second issue, "The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters…"

Doctor Strange coming for the G.O.D.S. in all their variety.

The Marvel Universe Earth is 616, while Earth 808 is one in which Victor Von Doom listened to Reed Richard's warnings, wasn;t injured and became an occult hero, battling with Mephisto.

This was the box known as The Box, seen in Immortal Thor #1. And that may possibly have Norse warrior Tyr in it.

Badger badger, badger badger mushroom, mushroom!

"This once-in-a-generation comic series kicked off a bold transformation of the Marvel cosmology with the introduction of The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-Things. These two opposing groups of mystics and scientists serve Marvel's legendary pantheon of cosmic entities, and their eons-old conflict has finally come to light! "In G.O.D.S #1, Wyn—chosen avatar of The-Powers-That-Be—gathered with the 100 brilliant minds of the The-Natural-Order-Of-Things, including his ex-wife Aiko Maki, to prevent a reality-shattering Babylon Event! The mystery behind this threat and its culprit, Cubisk Core, will deepen in future issues as Hickman and Schiti open the floodgates to this new mythology with new versions of Marvel's classic abstract entities and more insights into the secret history and methods of The-Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-Of-Things. "In the all-new G.O.D.S. #2 preview, behold Wyn joining forces with Doctor Strange, Clea, and more to track down Cubisk Core. Then, see Mia the Magic Girl—a young mage with startling potential—take her first steps towards an uncertain destiny as she's recruited by Aiko Maki. "We don't get a lot of opportunities to try out brand-new properties in the current market," Hickman told retailers in a special video conference. "And I think that this represents not just a solid effort by the company, but a real swinging for the fence by Valerio, Marte [Gracia], and I, and everybody involved in the production of the book, to really put something new out there."



G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. On Sale 10/4 SRP: $9.99

G.O.D.S. #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Cubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters. On Sale 11/8 SRP $4.99

G.O.D.S. #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Cassandra is cursed with knowing the future, but no one believes her. There are Black Swans in the bar. Oblivion wants to drink alone, but kids these days don't respect authority figures. Most of the ingredients are illegal outside of Hell's Kitchen. On Sale 12/20

G.O.D.S. #4

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

That guy in the Beekeeper suit is holding a thing that's freaking everyone out. A Skinner box is bigger on the inside than the outside. The Avatar makes an enemy on the Axis of Power. If you save the universe and no one remembers, is it worth it? Maybe. On Sale 1/24

