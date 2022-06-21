First Look at Power Rangers Unlimited… IN SPAAAAAAACE

Powerbronies are set to go intergalactic later this month with a new one-shot, Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin. The comic, written by Marguerite Bennett and featuring art by Anna Kekovsky Chandra and Giuseppe Cafaro, colors by Sara Antonellini, color "assistance" by Sharon Marino and Fabi Marques, and letters by Ed Dukeshire, is part of explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' rush to publish as many Power Rangers comics as possible so that they can count them all together to create a legacy numbered Power Rangers #100, one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work which BOOM! has borrowed from competitor Marvel.

From the press release:

BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), today revealed an exclusive first look at POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: COUNTDOWN TO RUIN #1, an exciting new one-shot adventure by highly acclaimed author Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman, M.O.M. Mother of Madness), rising star artists Anna Kekovsky Chandra and Giuseppe Cafaro, colorists Sara Antonellini, with color assistance from Sharon Marino, and Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, presenting a brand new story that ties the past, present, and future of the Power Rangers together into an unforgettable saga that will have ramifications for all things Morphin across the galaxy . . .

Continue the CHARGE TO 100 in this POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED special as calamity looms for fan-favorites Andros and Zhane from the hit series "Power Rangers in Space." Discover their past growing up on KO-35, the journey to becoming Rangers, and the epic battle that changed their lives forever…

POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED: COUNTDOWN TO RUIN #1 features main cover art by Keyla Valerio (Mighty Morphin) and variant cover art by highly acclaimed illustrators Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin), Junggeun Yoon (Moon Knight), and more.