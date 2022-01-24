First Look At Teen Titans Go Undead – A Kids Version Of DCeased?

Teen Titans Go Undead? DCeased was a series of comic book series spanning a parallel DC Universe where Cyborg's body is used as a carrier for a technological virus version of the Anti-Life Equation that turns the population of the world into zombie-like creatures. And that includes a lot of superheroes and villains. Created by Tom Taylor with Trevor Hairsine, Lois Lane acts as the series' narrator, detailing how the events took place over the course of a few weeks.

But later this year, DC Comics are publishing a kids version of this sort of thing, by way of Night Of The Living Dead and Dawn Of The Dead. This is a kids comic remember. So the origin of zombieness is a falling comet and they actually go to the shopping mall becaus they know from watching these films that's where zombies all hang out. And Bleeding Cool has a first look inside those pages. The creative team of Teen Titans Go Undead, writer Michael Northrop and artist Erich Owen have been named, but they will be joined by other as-yet-unnamed artists.

TEEN TITANS GO UNDEAD TP

(W) Michael Northrop (A) Various (CA) Erich Owen

Jump City is full of strange, shambling creatures muttering about sales and dead set on brains. The Teen Titans saw a comet fall from the sky and can think of nowhere better to hang out and see what happens than the mall. If their theory is correct and people start turning into zombies, they want to be prepared—and we all know zombies love the mall! But as the situation grows ever more dire, Robin and his team take to the streets, trying to save the city from the bargain-hungry undead. But these zombies really bite: the cemetery isn't safe, the H.I.V.E. Five are not alive, and Robin's teammates are about to succumb to shopping fever! Can Robin keep it together long enough to cancel this apocalypse?

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 6/28/2022