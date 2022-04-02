First Look Inside Paul Cornell & Mike Hawthorne's Wild Cards at Marvel

Paul Cornell and Mike Hawthorne are adapting the original Wild Cards stories into a new comic book series in June, Wild Cards: The Drawing Of Cards, based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series editor, George R.R. Martin.

Spanning more than 25 novels, 20 short stories, and written by more than 40 authors over three decades, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history where Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed… which is referred to as "drawing the black queen". Of those that survive, the bulk of them become "jokers", left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces", those gifted with super powers they can put to use towards heroic goals… or villainous ones.

WILD CARDS #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220830

(W) Paul Cornell (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Steve Morris

THE LEGENDARY GEORGE R.R. MARTIN SUPER HERO SERIES COMES TO MARVEL!

Spanning more than 25 novels, more than 20 short stories, released over three decades and written by more than 40 authors, the Wild Cards series tells the story of an alternate history in which the Earth is home to super-powered individuals. When a human is infected with the alien "Wild Card" virus, the odds are that they will be killed…which is referred to as "drawing the black queen." Of those who survive, the bulk of them become "jokers," left with some strange mutated form. A lucky few are called "aces," those gifted with super-powers they can put to use toward heroes goals…or villainous ones. Now, for the first time in comic book form, see how the Wild Cards universe began with an adaptation of the very first stories in the original Wild Cards novel. Based on stories by Harold Waldrop, Roger Zelazny and series mastermind and editor, George R.R. Martin, Wild Cards is a stellar introduction to a whole new world reshaped by the emergence of superpowers.

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 15, 2022 SRP: $4.99