First Look Preview of Faithless III #6, The Finale of the Trilogy

All good things must come to an end. Faithless III #6 will conclude the erotic trilogy by Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet, and explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has sent out a preview of the comic, which is set to hit stores in July. Unfortunately, the erotic cover has been censored, so you will have to imagine it for yourself. But don't imagine too hard. This is a family website.

From the press release:

BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at FAITHLESS III #6, the final issue of the six-issue sequel series, from acclaimed team of New York Times bestselling writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned), acclaimed artist Maria Llovet (Luna, Heartbeat), and letterer AndWorld Design, as Faith mysteriously reappears on the art scene with a hidden secret that spells disaster and damnation for everyone, in this explosive end to the cult hit series, available in July 2022.

Three years in the making, the explosive finale of Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's unprecedented erotic thriller trilogy arrives! What sinister fate will await Faith and a shockingly familiar friend, as everything goes to hell?

FAITHLESS III #6 features main cover art by series artist Llovet, an incentive variant cover by acclaimed illustrator Cathy Kwan, and a series of erotica variant connecting covers by acclaimed artist Kris Anka (Spider-Man) that will be polybagged and not publicly previewed due to sexually explicit material.

Each erotica variant cover will be limited to its initial print run and will not be reprinted or collected in any subsequent formats. All issues of FAITHLESS III will continue this variant cover program with similar content, limited release, and packaging.