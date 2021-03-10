Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas

It's a bit of a Folio Society day today here on Bleeding Cool. We looked at their Noughts & Crosses volume earlier, now here's a look at their 80 Years of Captain America volume. Selected and introduced by former Marvel EIC Roy Thomas, with the slipcase and binding designed by Michael Cho, this volume is available exclusively from The Folio Society. Bleeding Cool will be taking a hands-on look at both books tomorrow, but here's a first look at what the volume will be bringing.

As with their Marvel Bronze Age and Marvel Silver Age Folio volumes, it comes with a reproduction of a featured comic book as well.

Commence an exclusive journey with The Folio Society and Marvel Comics, celebrating the 80th anniversary of a truly flagship Super Hero. The first in a new series, Captain America collects ten star-spangled tales in one spectacular hardback edition. This ultimate comic-book chronicle of the Sentinel of Liberty also features a perfect replica issue of 1941's Captain America Comics #1. Former Marvel Editor-in-Chief Roy Thomas selects and introduces key stories from Cap's 80-year career – from wartime battles with the Red Skull to his Reagan-era resignation – presenting the ultimate portrait of Marvel's shield-slinging Super Hero. Award-winning Marvel illustrator Michael Cho provides inspiring cover art of Cap himself in glorious red, white and blue, as well as a sapphire slipcase design stamped with the iconic shield emblem.

Few embody the spirit of wartime Super Heroes quite like Captain America. Conceived by Jewish creators Jack Kirby and Joe Simon, the character famously punched out Hitler on the cover of Captain America Comics #1, months before America fully entered World War II. This iconic piece of comic book history has been reproduced in its entirety as the meticulous replica issue included with this edition. Every page has been painstakingly scanned from an authentic copy.

The ten milestone tales collected within the hardback book itself have been carefully curated by Stan Lee's editorial successor Roy Thomas. They showcase the galaxy of comic book talent – from writers Lee and Ed Brubaker to artists Frank Miller and Gene Colan – who chronicled Cap's adventures throughout the modern era. This collection also includes the fan-favourite 1976 story 'Screamer in the Brain!', written and drawn by Jack Kirby himself following his return to Marvel. Captain America is the ultimate account of an American icon.

Bound in blocked cloth and paper printed with a design by Michael Cho. Prelims set in Miller with Benton Sans as display. 288 pages printed in 4-colour throughout. Endpapers printed with a design by Michael Cho. Cloth slipcase blocked with a design by Michael Cho. 10½" x 7"

The Folio Society edition of Captain America, selected and introduced by Roy Thomas, is available exclusively at www.foliosociety.com