Former Ghost Rider Danny Ketch Has A New Name – Death Rider!

Danny Ketch used to be Ghost Rider in the nineties. When previous Ghost Rider Johnny Blaze stripped Ketch of his Spirit of Vengeance and threw him off the Manhattan Bridge, he went to Limbo and fought Belasco's Necrosis, which saw Belasco turned Ketch into his Spirit of Corruption, a new armoured being, who pops up in today's King In Black: Ghost Rider which is mopping up all manner of plotlines that were dropped when the pandemic cancellations kicked in a year ago. As the Spirit Of Corruption, a green supernatural substance spurts from his body and he carries a giant sword known as the Blight Blade from his innards, Anybody stabbed by the sword will be consumed by every corrupt thing they've committed in their life from the inside out, reducing themselves into a pile of sludge.

But we also get a new name. The Spirit Of Vengeance goes by the name Ghost Rider, so what about The Spirit Of Vengeance?

Death Rider it is, then. Of course, all this discussion about names might possibly distract one from what is actually going on, under their nose. Like losing track of the most evil creature to walk upon the land…

…or jog upon the land.

KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210529

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Will Sliney

THE WAR FOR HELL'S THRONE MEETS THE KING IN BLACK! All Ghost Rider wants is to destroy Mephisto, round up an army of escaped demons, and secure his seat on the throne of hell. Is that so much to ask? But now a dark god from space has shown up to throw the world into chaos, and some of Johnny's old friends have come to ask for his help. It may take everything they've got to stop this madness. Maybe even…the devil himself? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99

The King In Black: Ghost Rider is published by Marvel Comics today.