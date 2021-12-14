Four Big Hardcovers From Image Comics For 30th Anniversary In 2022

2022 is the 20th anniversary of Image Comics. And it is doing its best to celebrate with some very heavy books that might do real damage to people's backs. First, there's a rather large ice block that is in need of melting.

Ice Cream Man: Sundae Edition Book 1 (Ice Cream Man, 1) Hardcover – June 14, 2022

by W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"I've literally never read anything like this 'genre-defying' sorta-anthology thing, but it's f*cking awesome. The writing is strange and deeply unsettling, and the artwork is gorgeous. The new comic I most look forward to reading each month." –Brian K. Vaughan, Saga. Collecting the first twelve issues of the critically acclaimed, best-selling anthology comic ICE CREAM MAN, this oversized hardcover offers a veritable super-sundae of storytelling flavors. From the haunting inaugural issue, to an exploration of opioid abuse, to a lauded three-tiered silent meditation, to even the far reaches of future outer space―there's a sliver of suffering here for everyone. The Ice Cream Man is coming around the block…can you hear his sweet little song? Collects ICE CREAM MAN #1-12

Then there's a collection from Image Comics' first year of publication, back in 1992.

Cyber Force 30th Anniversary Complete Collection, Volume 1 (Cyber Force Complete Collection, 1) Hardcover – June 7, 2022

by Marc Silvestri, Eric Silvestri, Jim Lee, Walter Simonson, Todd McFarlane, David Finch

GO BACK TO THE BEGINNING! To coincide with the groundbreaking 30TH Anniversary of Top Cow and Image comics. Top Cow proudly presents the original stories that launched the series, collecting the very first Cyberforce story, "Tin Men of War." Fans can go back and rediscover the introduction of characters like Velocity, Ripclaw, Heatwave, Cyblade, Stryker, Impact, and Ballistic to the world of comics with brilliant art by Marc Silvestri. All this and more, gorgeously rendered and assembled in this first volume of absolute collected editions. First time back to print since 1992! Collects: CYBERFORCE #0, TIN MEN OF WAR #1-4, KILLER INSTINCT CROSSOVER WITH WILDCATS #5-7, VOLUME 2 #1-13, ORIGINS: #1 CYBLADE, #2 STRYKER, AND CYBERFORCE ANNUAL #1

The complete Seven To Eternity seventeen issue series by Rick Remender and Jerome Opena is collected in one big book.

Seven To Eternity Hardcover – September 13, 2022

by Rick Remender, Jerome Opena, Matt Hollingsworth, James Harren

The entire SEVEN TO ETERNITY epic collected in one deluxe, OVERSIZED, hardcover edition! The God of Whispers has spread an omnipresent paranoia to every corner of the kingdom of Zhal; his spies hide in every hall spreading mistrust and fear. Adam Osidis, a dying knight from a disgraced house, must choose between joining a hopeless band of magic users in their desperate bid to free their world of the evil God, or accepting his promise to give Adam everything his heart desires. Writer RICK REMENDER reteams with collaborators JEROME OPEÑA (Fear Agent) and MATT HOLLINGSWORTH (TOKYO GHOST) in this giant prestige edition loaded with variant covers, sketches, model sheet designs, raw inks, and script pages — the ultimate oversized format to enjoy this groundbreaking and critically acclaimed series. Collects SEVEN TO ETERNTITY #1-17

And then an Omnibus for Curse Words, previously Kickstartered and including a brand-new Curse Worlds story, Afterwords, exclusive to this collection…

Curse Words: The Whole Damned Thing Omnibus Hardcover – May 17, 2022

by Charles Soule, Ryan Browne

HERE AT LAST from Charles Soule (Star Wars) and Ryan Browne (God Hates Astronauts): CURSE WORDS – THE HOLE DAMNED THING, a massive omnibus collection of the magical, hilarious, oddly moving story of an evil wizard named Wizord, his talking koala sidekick Margaret, and their journey to be good (or at least slightly less bad) in this dark, unforgiving world of ours.

Collects all twenty-eight issues originally published by Image Comics, the previously unpublished, full-length epilogue issue CURSE WORDS: AFTER WORDS, an introduction by Late Night With Stephen Colbert writer Daniel Kibblesmith, and pages upon pages of bonus material. The definitive collection of the series Joe Hill (Locke & Key) calls a "terrific, terrific comic."