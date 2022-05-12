Frank Cho & Alan Davis Artwork For Lake Como Comic Art Festival

Tomorrow at the crack of dawn, I head out to Italy for the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, a show set in the most sumptuous and elegant surroundings, inviting only comic book artists as guests, and set up for those who admire their artwork, was to get commissions, but original pages or deal in comic-inspired artwork. As a result, capacity is capped at a thousand, and the ticket price is higher to compensate. But it gives fans and collectors a much greater chance of one-on-one encounters with their heroes.

Frank Cho has been posting a number of pieces that collectors have commissioned him to pick up from the show, to Facebook. Here are a few, with Frank Cho's commentary.

Eternity, Lake Como Comic Art Festival commission.

I have to admit this is one of the strangest art commissions requested. It's not every day you get to draw a physical incarnation of time and one of the most powerful cosmic beings of the Marvel Universe.

Nonetheless, this was a fun challenge to draw. Hopefully, the guy who commissioned me to draw this, will enjoy it.

Strangers in Paradise, art commission.

Another off-the-beaten path art commission for Lake Como Comic Art Festival. Katchoo and Francine from Terry Moore's highly entertaining Strangers in Paradise comic book series. You can't go wrong with a lesbian love triangle/crime syndicate soap opera.

It was fun drawing non-spandex female superhero characters for once. I may do more Stranger stuff down the road.

Druuna, work-in-progress.

Working on an auction piece for Lake Como Comic Art Festival art auction. I'm having a blast painting the master artist Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri's famous character, Druuna.

It's been a while since I used watercolor. I'm a bit rusty but I'm starting to get the hang of it again.

This illustration will be auctioned off this Friday night at the Lake Como Comic Art Festival opening night VIP event.

Jungle Queen with Jungle Cat, art commission.

Just finished first of several pre-show art commissions for Lake Como Comic Art Festival. (At Lake Como, Villa Erba. May 13 -15)

It's been awhile since I drew Jungle Queen and her saber tooth cats. Once I got the image locked in my brain, this just flowed out of me.

While the show reports that Alan Davis is not taking any prebook commissions but wanted to share a sneak peek at some of the work he will have available at the show. And that if you have any questions please contact his rep at greerpaul@windstream.net