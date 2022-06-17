Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #3 Preview: The Worst Hex of All

Final order cutoff is coming up on Monday for Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #3, and Opus Comics has provided Bleeding Cool with this EX-X-XCLUSIVE preview of the issue. In the preview, the titular Death Dealer grapples with the most painful curse of all: caring. Check out the preview below.
FRANK FRAZETTA'S DEATH DEALER #3 CVR A RENAUD (MR)
MAY221670
(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Paul Renaud
The battle has been won, but at what cost? More mysteries of Death Dealer's past are revealed as he learns his place in an upcoming war that threatens to destroy the world. But the cursed warrior is more concerned about saving the woman and child that restored a sliver of his humanity.
In Shops: Jul 13, 2022
SRP: $4.99
Paul Renaud Cover to Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #3, by Mitch Iverson and Stefano Martino, in stores July 13th from Opus Comics
