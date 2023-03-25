Frank Frazettaverse & Sanjuliánverse in Opus June 2023 Solicits Opus Comics is restricting their solicitations in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations to the Frazettaverse, the Sanjuliánverse and Ziltoid.

Opus Comics is restricting their solicitations in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations to the Frazettaverse and the Sanjuliánverse, as well as more from heavy metal singer/songwriter Devin Townsend's Ziltoid The Omniscient.

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #14 CVR A DUNBAR

OPUS COMICS

APR231726

APR231727 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #14 CVR B FRAZETTA – 4.99

APR231728 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #14 CVR C 5 COPY INCV KREMENEK V – 4.99

APR231729 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #14 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MARTINO – 4.99

APR231730 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #14 CVR E 20 COPY INCV MARTINO U – 4.99

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Axel Medellin (CA) Max Dunbar

Critically acclaimed animation writer Mitch Iverson and artists Axel Medellin and Luis Antonio Delgado bring us "The War of the Horsemen"-the end is near!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR A MUTTI

OPUS COMICS

APR231731

APR231732 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR B TBD – 4.99

APR231733 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV KREMENEK – 4.99

APR231734 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV TBD – 4.99

APR231735 – FRANK FRAZETTA MOTHMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR E 20 COPY INCV TBD UNBR – 4.99

(W) Tim Hedrick (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

From 1966 to 1967 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, several witnesses reported seeing a man-sized, winged creature with glowing red eyes. Circa 1980, Frank Frazetta painted his iconic work "Mothman." Now you will learn the truth-and it's weird. Emmy nominee Tim Hedrick (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and artist Andrea Mutti (British Paranormal Society) bring you the latest expansion of the FrazettaVerse!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR A OLIVETTI

OPUS COMICS

APR231736

APR231737 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR B SANJULIAN – 4.99

APR231738 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR C 5 COPY KREMENEK VIDEO GA – 4.99

APR231739 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR D 10 COPY TURINI – 4.99

APR231740 – SANJULIAN QUEEN LOST WORLD #2 CVR E 20 COPY TURINI UNBRANDED – 4.99

(W) John Reppion, Leah Moore (A / CA) Ariel Olivetti

Legendary Spanish artist Sanjulián is known throughout the world for his beautiful and haunting covers for Creepy, Eerie, Famous Monsters, Vampirella, and many more. Now his most vivid paintings are coming to life in Queens of the Lost World, in this collaboration with the master himself! Written by Leah Moore & John Reppion with art by Silvia Califano, this ongoing series features characters inspired by iconic paintings like "Dragon Queen," "Warrior," and "Glass of Death" in a thrilling fantasy adventure!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #2 CVR A KUHN

OPUS COMICS

APR231741

APR231742 – ZILTOID OMNISCIENT #2 CVR B 5 COPY INCV KREMENEK VIDEO GAME – 4.99

(W) Lars Kenseth (A / CA) Andy Kuhn

From the mind of Devin Townsend, one of the most colorful and prolific musicians in heavy metal, comes the bizarre and whimsical Ziltoid The Omniscient! Witness the rise of the Ziltoidian tasked with keeping the coffee flowing-or else! Or else what?! Or else space-time collapses! And coffee can be found in only one place in the universe-Earth, of course! 30 pages of the strangest stories!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 6.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits