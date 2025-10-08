Frank Miller Tells You How He Tells Stories In "Push The Wall"

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, Push The Wall

Frank Miller tells you about his life, and how he tells stories in "Push The Wall"

Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing, and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller will be published in hardcover on the 14th of July 2026, by S&S/Saga Press in the USA and Canongate Books in the UK. Frank Miller says, "This is my way. May it help you find your own."

"From the all-time bestselling mind behind Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Daredevil, 300, and Sin City, Push the Wall is part memoir, part master class for budding artists and writers by one of the greatest living creators whose work has influenced pop culture for decades. Frank Miller is our greatest living comic book writer and artist. Frank Miller shares his life, and through, his artistic process. Miller's artistic influence is evident in so very much of our popular culture, perhaps most notably with Batman—every film adaptation from the past forty years has been influenced by Miller's work with the dark knight. Simply, Frank Miller has transformed the way comics are told. Here, Frank's mix of autobiographical lessons evokes Patti Smith's Just Kids as it weaves his struggles as a seventeen-year-old kid fresh from Vermont into a seedy 1970s New York City with his eventual success on reimagining Daredevil and Wolverine. From there to Miller's rescue and revitalization of Batman, to his time in Hollywood, the Sin City comics and film adaptations he would codirect, and the retelling of the Spartans' last stand in 300. Miller, by constantly challenging himself as an artist and writer on his terms, built an iconoclastic career. With over a dozen illustrations of Miller's art, Push the Wall is the work of his career—it is a masterclass as it encapsulates his life in sixteen lessons for the aspiring creative reader."

"changed the course of comics" Rolling Stone

"Probably the finest piece of comic art ever published" Stephen King on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

on Batman: The Dark Knight Returns "Frank Miller doing his Daredevil magic . . . his weird, scary New York . . . made me want to write" Colson Whitehead

