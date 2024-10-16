Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: christopher golden, dark horse comics, Frankenstein: New World, Frankenstein: New World – The Sea of Forever, mike mignola, peter bergting, Thomas Sniegoski

Frankenstein: New World: New Series Reunites Mike Mignola with Friends

Frankenstein: New World – The Sea of Forever Reunites Hellboy Creator Mignola with Christopher Golden, Thomas Sniegoski, and Peter Bergting

Article Summary Mignola, Golden, Sniegoski, and Bergting reunite for a new Frankenstein: New World series via Dark Horse Comics.

The Sea of Forever follows Lilja and Frankenstein in a dangerous post-Hellboy world.

Frankenstein aids humanity in a unique journey with echoes of the Hellboy Universe.

Fans can expect more tales melding beauty, wonder, and ancient evil in this unfolding saga.

Mike Mignola and his longtime collaborators, writers Christopher Golden and Thomas Sniegoski, and artist Peter Bergting are reuniting to continue their fan-favorite story of Frankenstein: New World in a new four-issue limited series from Dark Horse Comics. Written by Mignola, Golden, and Sniegoski with art from Bergting, colors by Michelle Madsen, and letters from Clem Robins, Frankenstein: New World – The Sea of Forever is a thrilling new chapter in the Hellboy Universe. The post-Hellboy world continues!

Frankenstein: New World Continues

In 2022's Frankenstein: New World young girl named Lilja woke Frankenstein from his slumber for an epic quest to the surface world. Now, in The Sea of Forever, Lilja and Frankenstein continue to navigate the treacherous surface world, stalked by an ancient and familiar evil.

"I am ridiculously excited about this series! Hellboy's world may be over, but its echoes ripple through the New World, as you'll discover in The Sea of Forever." Co-writer Christopher Golden added, "There's room for so many unique stories in this series. At the same time, Frankenstein and Lilja's journey has a destination, and we can't wait to bring you there!"

Since he first appeared in Mike Mignola and Richard Corben's 2011 Hellboy: House of the Living Dead, the legendary monster Frankenstein has been an important figure in the Hellboy Universe. After the world ended, he even took it upon himself to help the last humans learn to survive in Hollow Earth before sleeping for one thousand years.

"When Chris, Mike, Peter and I finished up Frankenstein: New World, we knew that we had lots of story still to tell . . . and thankfully, Dark Horse agreed," says co-writer Thomas E. Sniegoski. "With Frankenstein: New World–The Sea of Forever, we've gotten the opportunity to delve even deeper into this evolving, post apocalyptic world full of beauty, wonder and a gradually growing evil on the verge of infecting this new, pristine world. I can't wait for folks to see this next chapter in the Frankenstein: New World saga!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!