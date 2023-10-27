Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Cosplay, Current News, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: london, Max Prentis, mcm, mcm london comic con, Pete Townshend

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2023 To The Other

MCM London Comic Con October 2023 has begun, at the ExCel Centre in the Docklands. And I am there along with around eighty thousand others

MCM London Comic Con October 2023 has begun, at the ExCel Centre in London's Dockland district. And I am there along with around eighty thousand other folks. This will tip into six figures tomorrow as everyone who can't get away from work turns up. I have found out though, that Pete Townshend, who I was to interview on stage about his new graphic novel tomorrow, isn't making the show, and so I commiserated with Max Prentis. one of the graphic novel's artists

Apparently, I will be set to interview Townshend at a later date. To quote Nessa from Gavin And Stacey, "where's the book"? Well, I've read it, and it is extraordinary. More on that to come.

I will have plenty of coverage through the weekend, but I first wanted to get up the traditional Bleeding Cool video, From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2023 To The Other, on both YouTube and TikTok. I will not judge your video format of choice, but it is landscape rather than portrait.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

