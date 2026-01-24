Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: bob layton, london, Megacon Live

From One Side Of MegaCon Live London 2026 To The Other (Videos & Pics)

A wander around the show for From One Side Of MegaCon Live London 2026 To The Other video and photos from Saturday's show...

Article Summary Explore MegaCon Live London 2026 at ExCel Centre with videos showcasing the show floor and atmosphere.

Experience a smaller, vibrant alternative to MCM Comic Con, perfect for fans and creators alike.

Catch up with comic legend Bob Layton and meet creators from Twisted Comics and Juggler's Mistake.

Discover unique comics and graphic novels, plus insights from Saturday’s bustling MegaCon Live event.

Neil Gibson of Twisted Comics introduces the From One Side Of The Show To The Other video below at London MegaCon Live, being held at the ExCel Centre in London's Docklands this weekend. It's about a quarter of the size of the centre that MCM Comic Con takes up, and has a smaller audience, but for walking around filming, that's no bad thing! The show comes from the original creators of MCM who sold the show and its brand to Reed Pop and they are now growing a real rival to their old show, and doing so in the very venue associated with it…

I also got to catch up with Bob Layton, currently doing his international tours, as well as find out the latest from all manner of folk.., and picked up comic books MSTKE from Juggler's Mistake and the Black Mirror: USS Callister graphic novel from Twisted Comics… here's how it's looking today!

