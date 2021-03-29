Full 10-Page 1944 Unpublished Frank Frazetta Comic Art At Auction

Well, now, this is a thing. Frank Frazetta's first published comic work was in the one issue of Tally-Ho Comics in 1944, and that was only a minor contribution to the story. But he also had a go at a full story, written, pencilled, and inked – but that failed to get published in the comic. And that ten-page story has come to auction. And is expected to go for a very high amount indeed in the 2021 April 1 – 4 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas #7242 from Heritage Auctions.

Dr. David Winiewicz, the world's foremost authority on Frazetta, says of the story, "That story is undoubtedly Frazetta. The style of the drawing and the panel compositions reflect very precisely the early sketchbooks he drew for his own amusement. No one could just copy that style unless he had access to all that early art. Frazetta wasn't famous enough during that 1940s period to inspire any copycats. That wonderful, confident, singing, moving line of Frazetta would become his trademark later on. And externally, the paper stock looks like the type he used during that period.

This story stars the same Snowman character as Frank Frazetta drew in the published issue of Tally-Ho. Heritage Auction says, "The big pages are created in ink and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". There is minor handling wear and minor marginal staining. There are also some rough trims on the page edges. Pages 1, 2, 4, and 5 have sketches on the reverse side. In Very Good condition."

Frank Frazetta holds the record for the most expensive comic book-related artwork ever sold at auction. But that was for his later work. How much will his earliest comic book work go for? Currently, at $13,500, the auction ends at 1:30 PM Central Time, Friday, April 2, 2021.

Frank Frazetta Tally-Ho Comics Unpublished Complete 10-Page Story Original Art (Bailly Publishing Co., c. 1944-45).