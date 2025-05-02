Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, fcbd

Full Preview Of DC All In/Absolute Batman Free Comic Book Day Special

The Full Preview of DC All In/Absolute Batman FCBD Special for tomorrow's - or tonight's- Free Comic Book Day 2025

DC Comics has released a full preview for tomorrow's DC All In/Absolute Universe Free Comic Book Day Special flipbook for 2025. Which also will be released at midnight today for free on Amazon Kindle in all territories. Australia will get it in a couple of hours, the UK in eleven hours, the rest of you will have to wait. Or if you don't want to wait, well, there are one or two spoiler articles out there I suppose… looking into the history of Morgan Edge and the Daily Planet for the Superman Unlimited side and the identity of the onlooker on the Absolute Universe side and his whiteboard, depending.

DC All-In/Absolute Universe FCBD 2025 will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot today and tomorrow.

First, Superman Unlimited…

And then the Absolute flipbook…

You can even pre-order them now, free on Kindle, to drop when they drop.

DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1 Kindle Edition

by Jeff Lemire, Giuseppe Camuncoli

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars intoSuperman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! Inthis special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to thebiggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will changethe course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it!Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a verylong time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful newcharacter, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? Superman's Good Guy Gang 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1

by Rob Justus Format: Kindle Edition

Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also besuper lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl andGreen Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific,Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! Kanga-U: Tests and Tournaments 2025 FCBD Special Edition (2025-) #1 Kindle Edition

by Sholly Fisch, Yancey Labat Format: Kindle Edition

Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy earsand long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors oftheir bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for themany battles and challenges of the future. Jumpa has been training hard to compete against her friends in the Tournament of Kangas, but then Ares arrives to threaten Themyscira!

