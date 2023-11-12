Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: big game, Kick Ass, Mark Millar

The Future Of Kick-Ass From Mark Millar (Big Game #5 Spoilers)

This Wednesday sees the release of the final issue of Big Game by Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz from Image Comics, Millarworld and Netflix.

This Wednesday sees the release of the final issue of Big Game by Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz from Image Comics, Millarworld and Netflix. In which the pair have been gleefully killing off all manner of Millarworld characters in this crossover that includes every Millarworld book except for War Heroes and The Unfunnies. They've already killed off everyone from Huck to Eggsy, but what off Kick-Ass and Hit Girl? Well, spoiler blinkers on, okay? What happens to Hit Girl… well, we may have to leave that for the comic book itself. But Kick-Ass, Dave Lizewski, who also starred in two movies?

Earlier in the series we saw The Ambassadors looking for an American representative for the international team of super-diplomats.

And it turned out that Dave Lizewski himself had applied to be the American superpowered Ambassador, with a little bit of legacy qualifications.

But during the fight in the final issue, he gets a little boost…

…from The Magic Order.

And suddenly Dave Lizewski, Kick-Ass is the superhero he always wanted to be.

And he gets the gig.

If we are getting a new Kick-Ass comic book series, it looks like it may be very different indeed… Now, what did happen to Hit-Girl? You'll have to pick it up to see just how she deals with the impossible.

BIG GAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP230459

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

MINISERIES FINALE This is it! The double-length conclusion to the best company crossover in years. We've seen all the beloved Millarworld characters together for the first time and watched as Nemesis murdered them one by one. But is there a chink of hope somewhere he's forgotten about?

This book is a must for fans of KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, THE MAGIC ORDER, NEMESIS, and all your favorites.In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $7.99

