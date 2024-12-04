Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane, Paul Rabin

The Future of Mary Jane & Paul Rabin in the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

The Future of Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin together, in the Marvel Universe today (All-New Venom #1 Spoilers)

Zeb Wells may have moved on, But Al Ewing has taken over one specific item it seems. And in today's All-New Venom #1 means taking over the running of the new power couple in Marvel Comics that all the Spider-fans love to hate, Mary Jane Watson and Paul Rabin.

It has been some time since Peter Parker split from Mary Jane Watson, now living with another man, Paul Rabin. It had just been too long.

We learned that Mary Jane and Paul spent four years apart from Peter Parker, and found each other – as well as two children in the same dimension who they raised as their own.

Even if it turned out that they were mystical creations who didn't actually exist.

Mary Jane and Paul stayed together. As Mary Jane got powers of her own, engineered by Paul, he became her man in the chair, while she patrolled the streets as Jackpot. And going through the same things that Peter Parker had done as Spder-Man.

Even if the Venom symbiote didn't think there was much in it. But in today's All-New Venom #1 it looks Paul Rabin and Mary Jane Watson are looking to become parents again.

At least foster ones, for now… and they may have their hands full.

Dylan Brick, son of Eddie Brock, former host of Venom and all manner of symbiotes, now wants a piece of the action again… and ensure that Paul Rabin and Mary Jane stay together. All-New Venom #1 by Al Ewing and Carlos E Gomez is published today by Marvel Comics. That's where you can send the… enthusiastically critically worded comments.

ALL NEW VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241029

(W) Al Ewing (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO IS THE ALL-NEW VENOM? The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back – and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's VENOM?! An all-new host is taking the symbiote in a whole new direction – but who? It could be the Journalist…the Terrorist…the Sidekick… or even the Mayor… We're giving you all the clues, good believers – but you won't know until the mask comes off! Writer Al Ewing (VENOM, IMMORTAL THOR) takes Venom in a completely new direction with artist Carlos Gomez (FANTASTIC FOUR, THE AMAZING MARY JANE) bringing the story to gorgeous life! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99

