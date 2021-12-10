Future State: Gotham #8 Preview: In This Issue… Everyone WILL DIE?!

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #8

DC Comics

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

