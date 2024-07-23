Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: gail simone, jordan blum, kyle starks, Minor Threats, patton oswalt, ryan browne, san diego comic con, scott hepburn, sdcc

Gail Simone Joins Patton Oswalt's Minor Threats at San Diego Comic-Con

Gail Simone Joins Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Scott Hepburn, Kyle Starks, and Ryan Browne on Minor Threats at San Diego Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con schedule lists the Minor Threats: A Roundtable with Patton Oswalt and Friends panel for Thursday, from 11:30am to 12:30pm in Room 6DE saying "Come be a (bar)fly on the wall for a discussion with Minor Threats creators Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Scott Hepburn, Kyle Starks, and Ryan Browne. They discuss the C-list villains and henchpeople that populate the world of Minor Threats, taking a trip to the Lower Lair in the newest series, Minor Threats: Barfly. Moderated by Ben Blacker (Hex Wives, Thrilling Adventure Hour)."

They are promising surprise guests, and one of those guests apparently is Gail Simone. Minor Threats is series of one shot issue stories being published by Dark Horse Comics, which has run for two series so far. And it seems that an upcoming issue has a story written by Gail Simone which stars Minor Threats character Crab Louie. That will be announced at the panel (even though you read it here first) as well as another Minor Threats Universe series with someone described as being a "huge legendary talent attached". More legendary than Gail Simone. I hope they have enough chairs.

All attendees will also receive the kind of freebie exclusive promo items and signed collectibles, the kind that can often pay for a flight or a hotel room at SDCC if you flip them on eBay. Oh and they have signings on Thursday and Friday as well.

The final issue of the current Minor Threats Series, All The Way Down, is also out for the Wednesday of the show…

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #4 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE

APR241069

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A/CA) Scott Hepburn

Playtime vs The Action. Blood! Revenge! And dragons! Frankie will risk her entire supervillain criminal empire to save her daughter from clutches of the twisted teen heroes and their unlikely ally Reptilian. All the while Scalpel races to save the life of a Minor Threat at death's door. The future of Twilight City will be decided here in the second volume's action-packed finale to the costumed crime saga by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn.In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99

