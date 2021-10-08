Gamma Flight #5 Preview: Gamma Flight Has Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best superheroes have them. At least, that's what we write multiple times every week when we find that a comic book writer is working out their own daddy issues in the latest issue of a Marvel or DC Comic. But this time, we're definitely not just reading into things. Stockpile literally calls out Skaar, Son of Hulk, for his daddy issues right in this very preview! Check it out below!

GAMMA FLIGHT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211205

(W) Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier (A) Lan Medina (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE REVELATIONS OF RICK JONES!

Rick Jones is one of the oldest, most beloved sidekicks of the Marvel Universe. Del Frye is a high school hero with a horrific past. Together they are… what? Meanwhile, in the pulse-punching finale of the battle with Abomination, new gamma mutate Dionne discovers untapped strengths – but will it be enough to take down the monster who made her? The future of gamma is at stake, and no one will emerge unscathed… RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

