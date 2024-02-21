Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: ABLAZE Publishing, cannibalism, Gannibal, ghouls, horror, manga, Masaaki Ninomiya

Gannibal: Ablaze Launches Cult Manga Horror Masterpiece in April 2024

Gannibal Vol. 1, the horror manga, finally launches in April from ABLAZE Manga with a 15-page preview. New volumes will be out quarterly.

Article Summary Gannibal Vol. 1 by Masaaki Ninomiya launches April 9 from ABLAZE Manga.

Horror masterpiece raised over $95,000 on Kickstarter, far surpassing its goal.

New Gannibal volumes to publish quarterly, with digital and print availability.

Live-action series streaming on Disney+/Hulu, with Season Two in production.

ABLAZE is at last launching the dark horror manga Gannibal this April after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $95,000 from a $9,500 goal. Gannibal will be available in print and digitally to readers everywhere starting with the first volume – or "tankubon" as manga trade paperbacks are called – under the ABLAZE Manga imprint on April 9th, a change from the previous announcement last year of a February publication. The new volumes will be published on a quarterly schedule. Because maybe you might want a couple of months to recover from the cannibal horror before you get another helping?

GANNIBAL, Vol. 1, story and art by Masaaki Ninomiya · SRP: $12.99 · 216 Pages ·

ISBN: 978-1-68497-219-7 · Mature Reader Rating (16 and up) · Available April 9th

"Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that "The people in this village are eating people." A terrifying thriller series rich in tension and suspense, GANNIBAL is a riveting story that features captivating artwork."

Gannibal is an intense – well, flesh-eating often is – 13-volume series created by Masaaki Ninomiya that was originally published in Japan by Nihon Bungeisha. Gannibal was also adapted into a live-action series, directed by Shinzo Katayama (director of the J-horror movie Missing), with Season One streaming now on Disney+/Hulu and starring Yuya Yagira, Sho Kasamatsu, and Riho Yoshioka. Season Two is currently in production and will premiere later this year. Just goes to show that Asian audiences love zombies. Like, they really, really love zombies just as the trend is waning in the West. Or maybe it's just flesh-eating ghouls because the cannibals in the story aren't exactly dead so much as possessed. Either way, they're eating the flesh of people who would prefer not to be eaten. Shenanigans ensue!

ABLAZE have released a preview of the opening pages to Vol. One of Gannibal, which is the calm before all the cannibal mayhem kicks off:

The manga series drew wide attention when it raised nearly $100,000 during a Kickstarter campaign last year. Fans can still get the exclusive hardcover editions through the Gannibal Backerkit Pledge Store.

