Gannibal: Ablaze to Publish Masaaki Ninomiya's Manga Series

Ablaze to publish Masaaki Ninomiya’s horror manga series Gannibal in November 2023 and February 2024. Care to guess which horror it's about?

ABLAZE will be publishing a terrifying new manga thriller Gannibal, with Vol 1 TP volume set for a November 2023 date and Volume 2 scheduled for a February 2024 release. Gannibal is an intense 13-volume horror manga created by Masaaki Ninomiya that was originally published in Japan by Nihon Bungeisha. ABLAZE is proudly bringing this dark masterpiece to North America and English readers worldwide for the first time.

In Gannibal, Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that "The people in this village are eating people." The problem of friendly neighbourhood cops sent to patrol villages full of murderous cannibals is certainly a problem in Japan that needs to be addressed. Who knows? It might be a problem in other countries too, but this is a manga in Japan that's tackling that social issue, and we should all support it to raise awareness of the whole Gannibal problem. Seriously, people! What's it going to take to get international news outlets to start paying attention to this issue? ABLAZE should be applauded for its eclectic selection of comics from all genres and countries.

A terrifying thriller series rich in tension and suspense, Gannibal is a riveting story that also features captivating artwork. Gannibal also has been adapted into a live-action TV series, directed by Shinzo Katayama (director of J-horror movie Missing), that currently streams on Disney+/Hulu and stars Yuya Yagira, Sho Kasamatsu, and Riho Yoshioka.

"Gannibal is a powerful and truly scary story, and we are very excited to announce the license acquisition and our plans around its publication," says Rich Young, co-founder of ABLAZE. "Horror manga is renowned for its deeply affecting stories, and Gannibal will definitely stay with readers long after the first reading."

