GCPD: The Blue Wall #5 Preview: Institutional Problems Renee Montoya grapples with her role in Danny Ortega's crime in this preview of GCPD: The Blue Wall #5, in stores Tuesday from DC.

In this week's comic book preview, we take a look at DC's GCPD: The Blue Wall #5. Renee Montoya grapples with her role in Danny Ortega's crime in this preview of GCPD: The Blue Wall #5, in stores Tuesday from DC.

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #5

DC Comics

1222DC180

1222DC181 – GCPD: The Blue Wall #5 Jorge Fornés Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

Life has a way of slipping through our fingers when we least expect it to. It's happened to GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya before, and despite everything she's fought for, it's happened again. A domino has been tipped, and Renee is about to go through her most harrowing test yet.

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

