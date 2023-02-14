Generation Joker & World's Finest For White Knight Murphyverse Sean Murphy's plans for the White Knight Murphyverse expans today, with Generation Joker and World's Finest: White Knight bringing in the Justice League.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool was asked to take down a few images from our Sean Murphy White Knight Multiverse posts until today. So we did. We're nice like that. Well, they are all back up now, alongside the release of Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 and detailing Sean Murphy's plans to come. Spoilers, of course.

To recap, first up will be Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo, for May 2023. "Concerned about Jackie's obsession with the Joker, Jack Napier steals a Batmobile and – kidnaps his two children to take them on a family road trip. By visiting different locations from his past, Jack hopes to help them understand who he was, where it all went wrong, and how there was always one person there to save him—their mother. This dysfunctional-family road trip takes a sudden turn when the kids uncover a dark secret. that could bring their dad back to life for real. What starts out as some much-needed father-kid bonding soon turns deadly as Joker's old enemies close in on them." Romance novelist Katana Collins wrote the previous Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn as well as Cherish from Dynamite, and the Cafe Racer graphic novel with Murphy. Clay McCormack co-wrote Batman White Knight: Red Hood with Murphy and wrote and drew Bloody Hel. Mirka Andolfo is best known for her work on Unnatural. Deep Beyond, Sweet Paprika, Un/Sacred and Mercy.

Then it's World's Finest: White Knight by Sean Murphy.

"After that, I plan to write/draw the next big volume, World's Finest: White Knight! Not only will we address Superman and Wonder Woman, but the rest of the Justice League as well. I won't spoil too much, but it's safe to say that we'll tackle all your Favorite characters in the typical White Knight tradition: small, unique twists on classic characters, but in a way that feels familiar. This being its own universe, I'm really excited to reinvent the JLA in a way that no other book can! Thank you all for supporting this series. Writing and drawing my own Batman universe has been such a privilege. And no matter what the future brings, I promise to do my best to continue making the experience worthwhile, giving you good people of Gotham the best-quality books I'm capable of."

And this follows the appearances of Diana Prince and John Stewart, working for the FBI, at the end of Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8.

And a certain suspected alien invader.

As seen on the cover, Superman comes to the Murphyverse!

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY & DAVE STEWART (MR)

(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart

IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023