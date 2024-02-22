Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: comicspro, geoff johns, Ghost Machine

Geoff Johns Plans For Ghost Machine Through 2024

At ComicsPro, Geoff Johns laid out a schedule for the new creator-owned shared universe Ghost Machine, publishing through Image Comics.

At ComicsPro, Geoff Johns laid out a schedule for the new creator-owned shared universe Ghost Machine, publishing through Image Comics. Also, more creators joining Ghost Machine will be announced soon.

First, he is declaring the 3rd of April to be Ghost Machine Day for the publication of Geiger #1, Redcoat #1, and Rook: Exodus #1.

October 2024 will see the launch of the Hyde Street horror line in time for Hallowe'en. As well as Hyde Street #1 from Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Brad Anderson, Rob Leigh, and The Soulless #1 written by Lamont Magee. Geoff Johns also just announced Devour #1, written by script co-ordinator on Party Of Five, Katy Keene and Stargirl, Matal Zchut as "a personal horrific tale that takes place just off Hyde Street."

And November 2024, will launch their Family Odysseys titles in time for the American holidays, in the spirit of Pete Tomasi's work on Super Sons and Batman & Robin. Here's a first look at the Hyde Street #1 cover.

Here's how they are pitching the books at ComicsPro.

Geiger and Redcoat are part of The Unnamed genre characters, whose adventures take place across the same shared secret historical timeline, from 1776 (where Redcoat's story begins) thru 25 Years From Now (the time of Geiger). Brad Meltzer's First Ghost coming later this year is also part of The Unnamed (artist TBA) and takes place in the present day. Junkyard Joe also will return.

Rook: Exodus is the sci-fi universe, written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Jason Fabok. "Rook introduces the world of Exodus, a planet made to look like Earth, where every aspect of nature is under technological control and a war over it erupts. It's Green Lantern meets Animal Man meets The Revenant."

Hyde Street is Blackest Night by the way of Twilight Zone. "Ivan and I have always done horror in our books, with Blackest Night and Aquaman: The Trench, but this is our chance to dig into an ongoing series that is character-based epic horror". It introduces characters like Mr. X-Ray and Pranky, the world's most dangerous Boy Scout, along with many others (many who can be seen cryptically in the Hyde Street ad from Ghost Machine #1). The Soulless will introduce Hyde Street resident known as The Colonist.

While The Rocketfellers #1 by Peter J. Tomasi and Francis Manapul "featuring our family from the future in the present now in witness protection, trying to fit into the "good old simple days" of our era." While Hornsby & Halo #1 by Peter J. Tomasi and Peter Snejberg is a "cosmic experiment of nature vs. nurture with two kids — and with the fate of heaven and hell at stake… and the world caught in the middle." In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

