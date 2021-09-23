George Lucas Doesn't Care What Bleeding Cool Has To Say About Anything

George Lucas time! Secrets of the Force: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars was published in July by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman collecting and collating statements about the making of Star Wars over the decades, by those who made it.

From the authors of The Fifty-Year Mission and So Say We All, comes the first and only comprehensive oral history of the Star Wars movie franchise. For the past four decades, no film saga has touched the world in the way that Star Wars has, capturing the imaginations of filmgoers and filmmakers alike. Now, for the first time ever, Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, the bestselling authors of The Fifty-Year Mission, are telling the entire story of this blockbuster franchise from the very beginning in a single exhaustive volume. Featuring the commentaries of hundreds of actors and filmmakers involved with and impacted by Star Wars, as well as writers, commentators, critics, executives, authors, film historians, toy experts and many more, Secrets of the Force, will reveal all in Altman and Gross's critically acclaimed oral history format from the birth of the original film through the latest sequels and the new televisions series.

Why are we highlighting it now? Because of one passage quoting Brian Jay Jones, George Lucas' biographer and author of George Lucas: A Life.

"After The Phantom Menace is released, Lucas kind of throws his hands up and walks away from the Internet, and I don't blame him. But he actually coopted the Internet film nerds for for Attack of the Clones and drought them in on the process, because I think getting shit on for The Phantom Menace hurt him terribly. But by the time he gets to the next one Revenge of the Sith, he was like "I don't even care what Bleeding Cool has to say because I'm not reading anything" which is probably not entirely true."

It's always nice to hear about our readers. Hi there George!