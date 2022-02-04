Gerry Duggan & Scott Buoncristiano's The Dark Room From Image Comics

The Dark Room is an original graphic novel by X-Men writer Gerry Duggan, Buffy and Angel artist Scott Buoncristiano, and colorist to the stars Tamra Bonvillain, from Image Comics. To be published on the 24th of June 2022, it is described thus;

The hunt for a camera containing an undeveloped photo of the face of true evil threatens to wipe out New York City one chilly autumn evening. Doune Mahoney is the curator of a private collection of extremely dangerous cursed objects, and her night's about to go to hell. Werewolves, secret societies, blessed animals, cursed objects, and more in a fantasy horror comedy from X-Men and Deadpool writer GERRY DUGGAN, your new favorite artist SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO, and color artist extraordinaire TAMRA BONVILLAIN. Take a deep dive into THE DARK ROOM, a world the creators will be returning to for many years. Includes the first appearance of your new favorite characters, including Walt, the dancing bones of Times Square, and his blessed boom box.

Gerry Duggan used to work in Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles in 1999 where he met many of his future collaborators, and eventually began production jobs working at Dakota Films. For the next 10 years worked in live TV, awards shows, pilots, comics, and films before finding traction in American comic books Duggan was a writer and producer on Attack of the Show! and was on the staff for its final shows. His comics career began at Image Comics by writing and co-creating series The Last Christmas with Brian Posehn and Rick Remender, and later The Infinite Horizon with Phil Noto. Duggan was a regular cast member on Posehn's role-playing podcast Nerd Poker, but was forced to exit due increased writing deadlines. Gerry Duggan has written Hulk, Nova, Hawkeye Vs. Deadpool, Batman: Arkham Manor, co-writing Deadpool with Brian Posehn and Marauders and Cable, which led to him to be picked to write the lead X-Men title by Jonathan Hickman. The Dark Room marks a return to creator-owned comics.