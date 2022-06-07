Get Your First Look Inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1

You've seen the covers (even the naughty ones). You've done god knows what with them (really? with a comic book?). Now, you can finally get inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1 with this first look preview from Titan Comics (what is wrong with you, you creeps?!). Titan has revealed a four-page first look at the comic by Charles Ardai, Ang Hor Kheng, Asifur Rahman, and David Leach, which is set to hit stores on August 24th. Check it out below.

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1
Writer: Charles Ardai
Artist: Ang Hor Kheng
Colorist: Asifur Rahman
Letterer: David Leach
Publisher: Titan Comics (Hard Case Crime imprint)
32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 24, 2022

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

"THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER

COVER A: ADAM HUGHES – $3.99, MAR228720
COVER B: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU – $3.99, MAR228721
COVER C: COSPLAY (FEATURING COSPLAYER TABITHA LYONS, PART OF SET ACROSS #1-4) – $3.99, JUN221948
COVER D: ROBERT MCGINNIS – $3.99, JUN221949
COVER E: JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER – $3.99, JUN221950
COVER F: ROMAIN HUGAULT – $3.99, JUN221951
COVER G: ROMAIN HUGAULT NUDE VIRGIN VARIANT (BAGGED) – $10, JUN221952

