Get Your First Look Inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1

You've seen the covers. Now, you can finally get inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1 with this first look preview from Titan Comics. Titan has revealed a four-page first look at the comic by Charles Ardai, Ang Hor Kheng, Asifur Rahman, and David Leach, which is set to hit stores on August 24th. Check it out below.

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1

Writer: Charles Ardai

Artist: Ang Hor Kheng

Colorist: Asifur Rahman

Letterer: David Leach

Publisher: Titan Comics (Hard Case Crime imprint)

32pp, $3.99, On Sale: August 24, 2022 2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES! With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first? "THE FINEST KIND OF PULP NOIR." ED BRUBAKER COVER A: ADAM HUGHES – $3.99, MAR228720

