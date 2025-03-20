Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, jms

Ghost Rider Vs Galactus By JMS & Juan Ferreyra from Marvel In June

Ghost Rider Versus Galactus by J Michael Straczynski and Juan Ferreyra is coming from Marvel Comics in June 2025

Article Summary Ghost Rider battles cosmic force Galactus, merging two realms of Marvel's vast universe this June.

Marvel unites creator J. Michael Straczynski with artist Juan Ferreyra for a legendary crossover.

Double Headers series pairs iconic Marvel characters in thrilling, unexpected confrontations.

Upcoming matchups: Doctor Doom with Rocket Raccoon and Hulk with Doctor Strange.

We mentioned before that Babylon 5, Jeremiah, and Sense8 creator J Michael Straczynski had had a fractious relationship at Marvel, but had returned of late for Captain America and more, including a series of Double Headers, Marvel Two-In-Ones, a new line of standalone one-shots that costar two Marvel icons of his choosing, teaming up or facing off, with Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, and Phil Noto. And now we have a look at Ghost Rider vs Galactus with Juan Ferreyra for the 4th of June 2025… "GALACTUS roams the cosmos in search of sustenance he extracts from thriving planets, leaving them as dying husks. GHOST RIDER, Johnny Blaze, punishes souls who are deemed worthy of vengeance. What happens when these two powers collide? Find out when superstar artist JUAN FERREYRA joins J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI for the penultimate pairing across the mighty Marvel landscape." And handily in time for the new Fantastic Four movie…

"I like to go where the fun is, and the idea of putting together Marvel characters who had either never been paired before, or only minimally, seemed like it would be a ton of fun, and it was even more of a blast than I anticipated," Straczynski explained. "For the first time we could see the original Nick Fury in China along with the Flying Tigers taking on a newly awakened Fin Fang Foom…go to the edge of time and space with Rocket Raccoon and Doctor Doom…see the Ghost Rider slugging it out with none other than Galactus…Aunt May caught in the midst of a supernatural battle alongside Agatha Harkness…the more unlikely the pairing, the more eccentric the combo, the more fun it was to see it come to life. I've been sitting on news of this series for over a year and I'm so excited to know it will finally be hitting newsstands starting in January."

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by WILL ROBSON

Cover by GARY FRANK

Promo Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/22

Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!

CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by BERNARD CHANG

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale 2/26

Volstagg recruits the Sentinel of Liberty in Straczynski and Chang's CAPTAIN AMERICA & VOLSTAGG. When a war breaks out in the Nine Realms, Volstagg of the Warriors Three turns to the only man skilled enough to end it: Steve Rogers, Captain America!

NICK FURY VS. FIN FANG FOOM #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by GARY FRANK

On Sale March

HULK & DOCTOR STRANGE #1 (plus a backup story starring AUNT MAY & AGATHA HARKNESS!)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale May

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

SPIDER-MAN VS. DOCTOR OCTOPUS #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by TERRY DODSON

On Sale June

