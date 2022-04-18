GI Joe Reprints Are Even On Fire Right Now, Taking Bids At Heritage

GI Joe comics are on fire right now, as yet another wave of 80s nostalgia sweeps the collector market. A Real American Hero figures and memorabilia are going for 2-3 times what they were a few months ago, and even then, it was inflated. That also includes comics, as the original Marvel comics run from the 80's climbs and climbs. The first issue is selling for insane prices, so it stands to reason that the reprint, Tales of GI Joe #1, is also selling for high dollar amounts. This copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions, a CGC 9.8, and is selling as of this writing for $86. Insanity. Check it out below.

GI Joe Is Crazy Right Now

"Tales of G. I. Joe #1 (Marvel, 1988) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Reprints G.I. Joe, A Real American Hero #1. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 4/22: 61 in 9.8, none higher. Featuring material original presented in GI Joe (1982 Marvel) #1 – "Operation: Lady Doomsday!" Written by Larry Hama. Art by Herb Trimpe and Bob McLeod. Re-presenting the saga of America's greatest heroes! G.I. Joe – the ultimate weapon of democracy! Featuring a 2-page diagram of "The Pit," the G.I. Joe Command Center. Plus, "Hot Potato!" Written by Hama. Art by Don Perlin and Jack Abel. 48 pages, FC. Cover price $2.25."

I don't think the original is ever coming back down to earth, so maybe this is the way to go if you must have that first GI Joe comic. At least the cover is similar, right? Go here to get more information, and place a bid if you are so inclined. While you are there, go ahead and check out the other books taking bids during this auction; as always, there is something for everyone, and not just the mega-expensive books either—lots of very affordable keys and solid books in this one folk.