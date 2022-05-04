Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird Digs Up Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation

Today's Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1 by Nyla Rose, Steve Orlando and David Culter sees the return of John Proudstar, the first X-Man to die, back to life as part of the Krakoan Resurrection protocols. But it's another dive to the mutant past that caught my attention.

With the work of The Heritage Initiative to harvest and weaponise mutant DNA.

And that's a blast from the past. Orchis has a very secure e-mail system that kills those who are not cleared. And takes us back to Wolverine/Punisher: Revelation from 1999 by Tom Sniegowki, Christopher Golden, Pat Lee, and Alvin Lee.

Revelation, a mutant who slowly kills all those around her. With Punisher and Wolverine fighting over her fate. And, with various parties at play, she gets caught in the crossfire and dies herself.

At which point, she gets taken by angels.

Because that, at the time, was what the Punisher did. All very pre-Garth Ennis-and-Steve Dillon.

So the angels took her to heaven – but left her body in the sewers to be grabbed and turned into a secure e-mail encryption service by Orchis? Almosyt makes you feel that they neglected their duty of care…

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN THUNDERBIRD #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220875

(W) Rose, Nyla, Steve Orlando (A) David Culter (CA) Ken Lashley

All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose slams into Krakoa with a back-breaking one-shot featuring the first X-Man to die in action! In this mega-sized one-shot, Rose teams up with comics star Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler to grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird's recent resurrection! The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?

RATED T+ In Shops: May 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99