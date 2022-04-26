Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #2 Preview: The End?

In this preview of Godzilla vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #2, the Power Rangers deploy Megazord to murder Godzilla with the power sword. Is this the end of Godzilla? Killed off in a powerbrony fan service comic? You'll have to buy the issue to find out. Check out the preview below.

GODZILLA VS. THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #2

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

From IDW Publishing and Boom! Studios, two titanic powers collide in a cross-company collaboration event you never expected . . . but makes complete sense! Godzilla battles the Megazord . . . and no matter who wins, the world will be at great peril from the combined threat of the Xilien invaders and Rita Repulsa! And if a giant robot and a giant monster weren't cataclysmic enough, how about Gigan-a cybernetic space monster ready to fight them both? Written by superstar scribe Cullen Bunn (Godzilla: Cataclysm) and illustrated by artist extraordinaire Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: 4/27/2022

