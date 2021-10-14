Good Mourning, YA Graphic Novel by Circe Moskowitz & Caleb Hosalla

Good Mourning, is the debut YA graphic novel by Circe Moskowitz and Caleb Hosalla. The world English rights to this supernatural romance OGN have been picked up by Michelle Lee at Dial Books.

Originally pitched as Schitt's Creek meets HGTV, Black vampire Theo trades in the city and her coven for a quiet, New England inn only to find it more rundown than advertised. After (accidentally!) murdering the current owner, Theo places herself in charge and ends up falling in(n) love: with running a bed and breakfast…and with Ronny, the handywoman, who knows Theo's vampiric secret.

Circe Moskowitz is a horror/romance short fiction writer whose Creature of The Kings will appear in Reclaim the Stars, a collection of bestselling and acclaimed authors exploring the Latin American diaspora through science fiction and fantasy, next year. Caleb Hosalla is a graphic novel and book cover illustrator with a bachelor's degree in fine arts,

Good Mourning is published by Dial Books in the autumn of 2024. Circe Moskowitz's agent Natascha Morris at The Tobias Literary Agency, and Caleb Hosalla's agent Thao Le at Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency negotiated the sale.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Founded by agent Lane Heymont in 2016, The Tobias Literary Agency is a full-service literary agency which specializes in all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Los Angeles. They are members of the Horror Writers Association and the Association of Authors' Representatives. Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency is an agent to authors in the arenas of nonfiction (including history, politics, current affairs, business, and science) and fiction (literary and commercial).