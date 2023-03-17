Grace Freud Brings LGBTQ "Unofficial X-Men" & Sentin-Ally to Marvel Created by Grace Freud and Scott B. Henderson, the unofficial X-Men will be returning with X-Men Unlimited #80, to be published on Monday.

The Marvel Unlimited Live Virtual Event took place last night tonight to "spotlight the history and creative legacy of Marvel's mutants, from their beginnings as the Original Five to their present era in the Krakoan Age." Access was granted to those with a Marvel Unlimited Annual or Annual Plus subscription and featured comic book creators Chris Claremont, Walter and Louise Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and more. And special guests from X-Men: The Animated Series Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald and Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo. We learnt of Claremont's thoughts about X-Men events, of Uncanny Avengers #1, the Hellfire Gala, and upcoming Fall Of X, but also during the event, a few comic books were announced on the Marvel Unlimited service that hosted it, such as the first Negasonic Teenage Warhead solo story, by Andrew Wheeler.

Last year's Marvel's Voices: Pride featured members of the Matt Baker House LGBTQIA+ youth centre in Marvel's New York, with D-Man (Dennis Dunphy), Pity Girl (Nora) who can control minds with sad stories, Amphelion (Reed) who can freeze things thanks to an empty universe inside them, Good Arson (Rex Ridley) who can create and manipulate fire with mind and Faceshopper (Soph) who is a shape shifter.

Created by Grace Freud and Scott B. Henderson, they will be returning with Marvel Unlimited's X-Men Unlimited #80, to be published on Monday, as The Unofficial X-Men, written by Freud, drawn by Alberto Alburquerque and Yen Nitro. X-Men Unlimited #80 coming this Monday, bringing back the team of queer young trans mutants from Marvel's Voices: Pride, with Jubilee as an unwilling mentor, as Mojo kidnaps the group.

The new 6-issue arc is written by Grace Freud and has art by Alberto Alburquerque and colorist Yen Nitro. In the upcoming story, Grace Freud returns to pick up the latest generations of mutants introduced in her "LGBT-D" story in MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE and sends them through the wringer as Mojo sets his sights on them! With Jubilee's help, hopefully this intrepid group can keep themselves alive long enough to escape and prove themselves capable of being the heroes they aspire to be. Welcome to the X-Men, kids—hope you survive the experience!

