Graded Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Taking Bids Right Now At Heritage

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver is one of the best games to ever hit consoles, let alone the original Playstation. I have very fond memories of laying through this game multiple times the month it hit consoles, and many times since then. The sequel was okay, but it did not compare to this first one. I will always regret not hanging onto the original copy I had back then, it went away when I sold my PS1 and PS2 to buy a PS3. Now, I can own it again, or you can. Taking live bids this afternoon, a graded copy of the original black label version of the game is up for auction over at Heritage Auctions, part of this past week's Dallas Lot #7236. It is at $130 right now, very affordable. This is the last day for the auction, so get over there and get bids in. Check out the gorgeous copy of Soul Reaver down below.

Soul Reaver Needs A Continuation Badly

"Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – Wata 9.8 A Sealed [Sony Security Label], PS1 Eidos 1999 USA. The second game in the Legacy of Kain series for the PlayStation; sequel to Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain. Music composed by Kurt Harland. Taking place 1500 years after the events of Blood Omen, the game chronicles the journey of the vampire-turned-wraith Raziel, lieutenant to the vampire lord Kain. Raziel is killed by Kain but is revived by The Elder God to become his "soul reaver" and to exact revenge. Raziel shares this title with Kain's sword, the Soul Reaver, which he acquires during the game."

Again, this copy of Soul Reaver is taking live bids as we speak. Go here to put one in, and while there see if there is anything else part of Dallas Lot #7236 you want to bid on before it closes today.