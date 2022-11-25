Grant Morrison & Dan Mora's Klaus Kickstarter Black Friday Specials

This morning, a campaign for perennial holiday favourite Klaus, created by comic legends Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, launched on Kickstarter. As is appropriate for the biggest shopping holiday of the year, the campaign entitled "A VERY KLAUS CHRISTMAS by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora" kicked off with Black Friday specials on three tiers giving early pre-order customers 20% savings.

Morrison once described Klaus as Santa Claus as a superhero – "I thought I could have my own character who's a bit like Superman, a bit like Doctor Who, particularly, and it seemed like Santa Claus was an obvious one. Everyone recognizes him, he has his look, his sled, everything that we associate with that character and suddenly it seemed like, 'Well, these are superhero tropes.'". Of course, with Morrison at the helm, it became much more than just a simple Father Christmas recast as a superhero, with the series drawing on the earliest myths around Santa Claus, along with commentary on the true spirit of the season at odds with the reality of modern capitalism.

Morrison, in addition to writing some of the biggest and most seminal works in comics is also coming hot off the successful launch of their first prose novel Luda. Meanwhile, Mora's popularity has soared since he first drew Klaus in 2015. Somehow he's currently drawing World's Finest for DC and the hotly anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II for Boom Studios at the same time, as well as closing down Once & Future. In other words, a perfect time for new fans to discover their early collaboration together.

Publisher Boom has been quite active on Kickstarter as of late under their Boom Deluxe Pre-Order label and based on their totals, for good reason. Their first two campaigns for Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers set records on Kickstarter and reset the landscape on the platform for comic and graphic novel campaigns. Their campaigns this year for Irredeemable, Giant Days, and The Dark Crystal have each generated over a quarter million dollars in pre-orders while making ultra-premium hardcover editions and super-limited packages to fans for the first time.

Will fan favourite Klaus put fans in the spirit of the season and leave another six-figure campaign in Boom's stocking?

Speaking of the campaign itself, those new (and longtime) fans will have a chance to finally get an "all-in-one" deluxe hardcover with every Klaus comic collected, including the annotated Klaus: Pen & Ink, in a single volume through the campaign. And like other Boom Deluxe Pre-Order campaigns, a basic version of the hardcover will be released to comic shops and bookstores, the three editions offered through the Kickstarter campaign – including double signed and remarqued editions – won't be. The campaign also gives Klaus fans a chance to get a bevy of holiday-themes merchandise items including tree ornaments, holiday cards, a knitted hat and scarf, and more. And at the highest level, pre-order customers will also receive a page of original art from Klaus hand-selected by Mora.

Will you pre-order one of the ultra-premium, limited packages or take advantage of the Black Friday weekend sale to score savings on the core collection? You have until 11:59 pm ET on (Cyber) Monday, November 28, 2022 to take advantage of the discount by pre-ordering through the Kickstarter campaign so don't debate it too long. And the top two tiers are limited to only 15 sets and 25 sets respectively, so we predict those will go rather quickly as well.