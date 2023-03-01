Grant Morrison Promises Eden's End, Poison Peach & It's A Dead… Grant Morrison has named a few upcoming projects as part of their new Xanaduum Presents publishing line on Substack, for 2023.

In their most recent Substack, Grant Morrison has named a few upcoming projects with a teaser vertical video of them preparing their calendar. Eden's End we knew about, a new project with Liam Sharp, scheduled for the Spring. I mean, we don't know much about it, Grant Morrison stating ""We've been busy in the lab making a new breed of comics with our virtuoso artistic collaborator on The Green Lantern, the omni-talented Liam Sharp! Today's the day the teddy bears celebrate the 1st birthday of Xanaduum!" on their own sixty-first birthday. asking the question "where did we go wrong?" and promised for 2023. But this is part of their new Xanaduum Presents publishing line on Substack. You can subscribe in advance right here.

Poison Peach, we did not know about, is scheduled for the Summer. It's A Dead... incomplete title, we also don't know about, scheduled for the Autumn. And Winter is coming…

Grant Morrison, MBE is best known for writing and reinventing comic books such as Animal Man, Doom Patrol, JLA, Action Comics, Kid Eternity, The Green Lantern, Arkham Asylum, Wonder Woman, Seven Soldiers, The Multiversity, DC One Million, Final Crisis, All-Star Superman, Batman, Batman and Robin, Batman Incorporated and co-created the characters Danny The Street, Flex Mentallo, Damian Wayne, President Superman and many more, all for DC. At Marvel, Morrison wrote New X-Men, where they co-created Beak, Dust, Glob, Cassandra Nova, Nowhere Girl, Xorn, and the series Marvel Boy. For 2000AD, Morrison co-created Zenith. Morrison's creator-owned work includes We3, Seaguy, The Filth, Proctor Valley Road, The Invisibles, Happy, The Annihilator, Nameless, Klaus – which was turned into a Syfy TV series. Morrison would also be showrunner of Brave New World for Syfy. Between 2016 and 2018, Morrison was also Editor-in-Chief of Heavy Metal magazine where they were responsible for "discovering" Peach Momoko. Xanaduum Presents is their Substack column, arranged as part of the Substack Pro line for comic book creators, curated by Nick Spencer.