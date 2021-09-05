Green Lantern #6 Preview: Green Lantern vs. Teen Lantern

Green Lantern #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as Jo Mullein prepares to execute a dangerous rescue mission to save Teen Lantern from herself. But will she come along willingly? Check out a preview below.
GREEN LANTERN #6
DC Comics
0721DC088
0721DC089 – GREEN LANTERN #6 CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang
Far Sector's Jo Mullein goes head-to-head with one-time Green Lantern Sinestro, now the leader of the Sinestro Corps that harnesses the yellow light of fear. But as Jo deals with Sinestro, Simon Baz finds out his former partner, Jessica Cruz, just joined the Yellow Lanterns as the Corps' newest member. Then, in deep space, Kilowog, who's been cut from the Corps, fights for his life in the Dark Sectors. But without a working ring, he may not stand much of a chance of survival.
In Shops: 9/7/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6 CVR A BERNARD CHANG, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC089 GREEN LANTERN #6 CVR B BRYAN HITCH CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bryan Hitch, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC088 GREEN LANTERN #6, by (W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.