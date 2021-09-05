Green Lantern #6 Preview: Green Lantern vs. Teen Lantern

Green Lantern #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as Jo Mullein prepares to execute a dangerous rescue mission to save Teen Lantern from herself. But will she come along willingly? Check out a preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #6

DC Comics

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

Far Sector's Jo Mullein goes head-to-head with one-time Green Lantern Sinestro, now the leader of the Sinestro Corps that harnesses the yellow light of fear. But as Jo deals with Sinestro, Simon Baz finds out his former partner, Jessica Cruz, just joined the Yellow Lanterns as the Corps' newest member. Then, in deep space, Kilowog, who's been cut from the Corps, fights for his life in the Dark Sectors. But without a working ring, he may not stand much of a chance of survival.

