Green Lanterns Lose Their Rings – For Decades – In DC Future State

As Bleeding Cool previously stated "Jo Mullein has the reputation of uniting the Green Lantern Corps in time to solve Oa's greatest mystery, is the ring loss that mystery?" and in today's Future State: Justice League from DC Comics, you get a glimpse of that.

As well as Jo Mullein at work in the new Justice League. Which means the Future State Green Lantern book also out today must be set a little further in the future.

"The future of the Green Lanterns is a ringless one. A bit like Star Trek: Discovery without the dilithium. So we have Green Lanterns, trapped with no ring to speak of. G'nort has become a far fiercer warrior – even more than John Stewart."

And John Stewart has a mission to find out just what happened.

Although he does manage to get a ring of sorts together.

We also stated that "Jessica Cruz is fighting Yellow Lanterns without a ring, Ripley style. Which Corps will she end up joining?" and we see more of, well, why not, let's call it "the Burn" shall we?

Here's that Ripley look we talked about.

But there is more than one Corps in play.

We also said "Guy Gardner, without a ring, could be the greatest peace bringer of all, across the decades? Less one punch, more one peace." and we see his own loss of power at the moment it happens.

But whatever John Stewart discovers, it doesn't look like he's going to be able to reverse anything. Just try and mature as a person, a leader, an icon.

Without great power, there must come great responsibility as someone once almost said. Future State: Green Lantern #1 and Future State: Justice League #1 are published today by DC Comics.

FUTURE STATE GREEN LANTERN #1 (OF 2) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Geoffrey Thorne – Ernie Altbacker – Ryan Cady (A) Clayton Henry – Tom Raney – Sami Basri (CA) Clayton Henry

Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar. This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99 FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 (OF 2) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson – Ram V (A) Robson Rocha – Daniel Henriques – Marcio Takara (CA) Dan Mora

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here! And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here! This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99