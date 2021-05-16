Han Solo Guest Stars in Star Wars Bounty Hunters #12 [Preview]

The ultimate Marvelization of Star Wars continues as the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event comes to Star Wars Bounty Hunters #12. And look, Han Solo is awake for this one, as part of the story in this preview seemingly takes place during a flashback. Check it out below.
STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210660
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Mattia De Iulis
PRELUDE TO WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS: "THE THREAT IN THE SHADOWS"
• As VALANCE and his reluctant partner DENGAR race to intercept BOBA FETT and his precious cargo, who are the deadly pursuers that are after them?
• A dark secret from Valance's past connection to HAN SOLO may get him killed all these years later.
• But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad that is driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with his old friend?
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
Cover image for STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12 DE IULIS CRIMSON VAR
Cover image for STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR
Interior preview page from STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
Interior preview page from STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
Interior preview page from STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
Interior preview page from STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
Interior preview page from STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #12
