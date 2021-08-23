Harley in Denial About Whether She's a Cat Person in Harley Quinn #6

Harley Quinn #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, the titular Harley goes out of a way to explain that she's not a person. But her reaction to a team-up with Catwoman seems to contradict her words. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #6

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Laura Braga (CA) Riley Rossmo

Yer pal Harley Quinn back again! Now, there might be a lot of new faces in Gotham, but it's always nice to see an old friend. Okay, so Catwoman explicitly asked me not to call her my friend, but I know she secretly loves me under that tough, broody, leather-clad exterior. You're not gonna wanna miss this one as we tangle with those boring Magistrate goons in Alleytown like a real dynamic duo! I smash a lot of stuff with my bat, and Selina does a bunch of flips and awesome things with her whip. She's so cool.

In Shops: 8/24/2021

SRP: $3.99