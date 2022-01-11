Harley Quinn Gets A Get-Out Clause For Future Villainousness?

Today sees the publication of Detective Comics #1048 from Mariko Tamaki and Ivan Reis, with Batwoman sneaking into Arkham Tower undercover to try and judge what's going on at the facility from the inside out, as one Doctor Frow. With one eye on the staff and one ear on Oracle, we learn a little about some of the folk that are in there. Including… Harley Quinn?

Whether this is a copycat Harley Quinn or the real Harley Quinn pretending to be a fake Harley Quinn to get access to Arkham Tower herself? As the back-up strip from Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco detailing the history of Roy Dowd, formerly Nero XIX, and undetermined relation of Bernard Dowd points out, it's not like Harley Quinn hasn't been here before…

Although given that Roy is a young boy here, who has grown up to be a man, one also might ask just how long Harley Quinn has been around now. Would this put her in her late thirties by now? Are you going to ask her?

Maybe not, hey?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1048 CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

"The Tower" part two! The mysteries of Dr. Wear begin to unfold as a new doctor named Frow joins the staff of Arkham Tower. The Bat-Family tries to figure out the best way to infiltrate the facility, but someone may have gotten the drop on them…someone not unfamiliar with psychiatric facilities…one Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known to you dear readers as Harley Quinn! Backup: "House of Gotham" part two! A boy's parents were killed by The Joker, and he fell through the cracks of the system. Instead of being sent to a facility that could care for him and his trauma, he was sent to Arkham Asylum! Will the villains inside eat him alive or show him how to survive in a city ruthlessly overseen by Batman??

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/11/2022 HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE EAT BANG KILL TOUR #5 (OF 6) CVR A MAX SARIN (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A/CA) Max Sarin

While Ivy starts reflecting on what's been happening these last few months after leaving Kite Man at the altar and joining Harley Quinn for a de facto, impromptu honeymoon across the DCU, new villain Mephitic makes himself known to Harley and Ivy at the Black Cat Lounge.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/11/2022