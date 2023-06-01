Harley Quinn Is The World's Favourite Cosplay Choice, Apparently
An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay.
Okay, so I get these kind of press releases all the time, and take delight in binning them upon receipt, but there was something slightly worthy about this one. An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay or #costume. Simple really. Wish I'd thought of it. Here's the top ten:
|The top 10 most popular characters to cosplay
|Rank
|Character
|Total number of combined hashtags
|1
|Harley Quinn
|758,449
|2
|Spiderman
|710,667
|3
|Batman
|347,639
|4
|Joker
|321,166
|5
|Deku
|248,935
|6
|Wonder Woman
|231,247
|7
|D.Va
|215,971
|8
|Deadpool
|204,579
|9
|Todoroki
|189,132
|10
|Poison Ivy
|171,227
Definitely Harley Quinn, though the shine seems to have come off Harley Quinn a little of late, based on recent conventions I've attended, while I have seen a lot more Deadpool of late, and there are definitely more Poison Ivys that I've seen than Wonder Women out there. Lokialso still seems more popular than their placement in the charts below, broken down into categories for American comic book characters cosplay:
And then non-anime film and television characters cosplay:
|Rank
|Character
|Total number of combined hashtags
|1
|Velma
|60,993
|2
|Pennywise
|60,884
|3
|Daenerys Targaryen
|58,441
|4
|Beetlejuice
|49,455
|5
|Michael Myers
|41,010
|6
|Kim Possible
|36,283
|7
|Ghostface
|34,776
|8
|Chucky
|34,325
|9
|Jason Voorhees
|34,136
|10
|Negan
|32,780
And gaming characters cosplay:
|Rank
|Character
|Total number of combined hashtags
|1
|D.Va
|215,971
|2
|2B
|119,787
|3
|Jinx
|113,413
|4
|Link
|91,434
|5
|Lara Croft
|76,839
|6
|Ciri
|48,305
|7
|Yennefer of Vengerberg
|43,988
|8
|Pikachu
|43,366
|9
|Mario
|40,551
|10
|Tifa Lockheart
|39,169
And all courtesy of gaming platform Hearts Land who get their deserved link for this… just don't make a habit of it, okay? So, does this fit your cosplay experience on the ground? Or is anyone being missed out?
