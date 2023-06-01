Harley Quinn Is The World's Favourite Cosplay Choice, Apparently

An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay.

Published
by
|
Comments

Okay, so I get these kind of press releases all the time, and take delight in binning them upon receipt, but there was something slightly worthy about this one. An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay or #costume. Simple really. Wish I'd thought of it. Here's the top ten:

Harley Quinn cosplay at London MCM Comic Con/Rich Johnston
Harley Quinn cosplay at London MCM Comic Con/Rich Johnston
The top 10 most popular characters to cosplay
Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags
1 Harley Quinn 758,449
2 Spiderman 710,667
3 Batman 347,639
4 Joker 321,166
5 Deku  248,935
6 Wonder Woman 231,247
7 D.Va  215,971
8 Deadpool 204,579
9 Todoroki  189,132
10 Poison Ivy 171,227

Definitely Harley Quinn, though the shine seems to have come off Harley Quinn a little of late, based on recent conventions I've attended, while I have seen a lot more Deadpool of late, and there are definitely more Poison Ivys that I've seen than Wonder Women out there. Lokialso still seems more popular than their placement in the charts below, broken down into categories for American comic book characters cosplay:

And then non-anime film and television characters cosplay:

Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags
1 Velma  60,993
2 Pennywise  60,884
3 Daenerys Targaryen  58,441
4 Beetlejuice  49,455
5 Michael Myers  41,010
6 Kim Possible  36,283
7 Ghostface  34,776
8 Chucky  34,325
9 Jason Voorhees  34,136
10 Negan 32,780

And gaming characters cosplay:

Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags
1 D.Va  215,971
2 2B  119,787
3 Jinx 113,413
4 Link 91,434
5 Lara Croft  76,839
6 Ciri  48,305
7 Yennefer of Vengerberg  43,988
8 Pikachu  43,366
9 Mario  40,551
10 Tifa Lockheart  39,169

And all courtesy of gaming platform Hearts Land who get their deserved link for this… just don't make a habit of it, okay? So, does this fit your cosplay experience on the ground? Or is anyone being missed out?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.