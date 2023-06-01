Harley Quinn Is The World's Favourite Cosplay Choice, Apparently An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay.

Okay, so I get these kind of press releases all the time, and take delight in binning them upon receipt, but there was something slightly worthy about this one. An attempt to determine the world's favourite cosplay choice, based on counting Instagram hashtags with the character and #cosplay or #costume. Simple really. Wish I'd thought of it. Here's the top ten:

The top 10 most popular characters to cosplay Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags 1 Harley Quinn 758,449 2 Spiderman 710,667 3 Batman 347,639 4 Joker 321,166 5 Deku 248,935 6 Wonder Woman 231,247 7 D.Va 215,971 8 Deadpool 204,579 9 Todoroki 189,132 10 Poison Ivy 171,227

Definitely Harley Quinn, though the shine seems to have come off Harley Quinn a little of late, based on recent conventions I've attended, while I have seen a lot more Deadpool of late, and there are definitely more Poison Ivys that I've seen than Wonder Women out there. Lokialso still seems more popular than their placement in the charts below, broken down into categories for American comic book characters cosplay:

And then anime characters cosplay: Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags 1 Deku (Izuku Midoriya) 248,935 2 Shoto Todoroki 189,132 3 Zero Two 165,871 4 Katsuki Bakugou 162,384 5 Hinata Hyuga 137,430 6 Ochako Uraraka 120,170 7 Nezuko Kamado 115,470 9 Junko Enoshima 110,189 9 Himiko Toga 102,970 10 Sakura Haruno 96,388

And then non-anime film and television characters cosplay:

Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags 1 Velma 60,993 2 Pennywise 60,884 3 Daenerys Targaryen 58,441 4 Beetlejuice 49,455 5 Michael Myers 41,010 6 Kim Possible 36,283 7 Ghostface 34,776 8 Chucky 34,325 9 Jason Voorhees 34,136 10 Negan 32,780

And gaming characters cosplay:

Rank Character Total number of combined hashtags 1 D.Va 215,971 2 2B 119,787 3 Jinx 113,413 4 Link 91,434 5 Lara Croft 76,839 6 Ciri 48,305 7 Yennefer of Vengerberg 43,988 8 Pikachu 43,366 9 Mario 40,551 10 Tifa Lockheart 39,169

And all courtesy of gaming platform Hearts Land who get their deserved link for this… just don't make a habit of it, okay? So, does this fit your cosplay experience on the ground? Or is anyone being missed out?

