Haw Haw! WEB of Spider-Man #3 Takes the WEB to France [Preview]

Spider-Man and his friends in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are taking a private jet to France as punishment in this issue of WEB of Spider-Man #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. It's always fun when Marvel Comics explore the geography of foreign lands. Remember when Marvel had to retcon Tony Stark's history because "The Great One" Brian Bendis didn't know the difference between the University of Cambridge in England and M.I.T. in Cambridge, Massachusetts? Well, it looks like Marvel have done their research this time, as the team is extremely focused on landmarks in this preview. Check it out below.

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210659
JUN210660 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5) SANDOVAL VAR – $3.99
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru
The Worldwide Engineering Brigade lives up to its name, this time taking a trip around the world to find a dastardly hacker, intent on stealing all their best tech!
Rated T
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $3.99

