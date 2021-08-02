Haw Haw! WEB of Spider-Man #3 Takes the WEB to France [Preview]

Spider-Man and his friends in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade are taking a private jet to France as punishment in this issue of WEB of Spider-Man #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. It's always fun when Marvel Comics explore the geography of foreign lands. Remember when Marvel had to retcon Tony Stark's history because "The Great One" Brian Bendis didn't know the difference between the University of Cambridge in England and M.I.T. in Cambridge, Massachusetts? Well, it looks like Marvel have done their research this time, as the team is extremely focused on landmarks in this preview. Check it out below.
WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210659
JUN210660 – WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5) SANDOVAL VAR – $3.99
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru
The Worldwide Engineering Brigade lives up to its name, this time taking a trip around the world to find a dastardly hacker, intent on stealing all their best tech!
Rated T
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210660 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5) SANDOVAL VAR, by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gerardo Sandoval, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210659 WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 5), by (W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Gurihiru, in stores Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Was there really a lot of demand for this War of the Bounty Hunters tie-in, 4-Lom & Zuckuss #1? Probably not. Will people buy it anyway out of a compulsive need for completion? Excelsior, true believers!
Was there really a lot of demand for this War of the Bounty Hunters tie-in, 4-Lom & Zuckuss #1? Probably not. Will people buy it anyway out of a compulsive need for completion? Excelsior, true believers!